Eid-ul-Azha prayer timings for Karachi announced

KARACHI: As the nation is all set to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with great religious fervour and enthusiasm today (Wednesday), the city administration has announced the Eid prayers timings for different mosques and Eidgahs falls within the ambit of Karachi district.

Following the announcement, the Eidul Azha prayers at Safron Lawn, Clifton; Jamia Masjid Khalid Bin Waleed, PECH Society; Sabeelwali Masjid, Shamzai Chowrangi, Grumandir will be offered at 6.35am.

While Namaz at Madina Masjid Block ‘C’, Adamjee Nagar; Jamia Masjid Kanzul Iman Masjid (Babri Chowk), Grumandir; Jamia Masjid Shohad-i-Meelad, Preedy Street, Jacob Line; Alif Masjid, Kharadar, Badar Masjid, Paper Market, Light House; Zainab Masjid, Jamshed Road; Masoom Shah Bukhari Masjid, Kharadar at 6.40am.

Mohammadi Masjid, Moosa Lain; Faizan-i-Madina, Old Sabzi Mandi; Memon Masjid, Muslehuddin Garden, Kharadar; Habib Masjid, Maqboolabad, Opp Liaquat National Hospital; Jamia Masjid Memon, Hyderabad Colony, Jamshed Road; Jamia Masjid Nooria Rizvia, Kehkashan Clifton, Block No. 5; Jamia Masjid Usman-i-Ghani, Thahthai Compound, Light House; Jamia Masjid Gulistan Ghousia, Choona Bhatti; Jamia Masjid Ghousia, NED, Business Road; Markaz Rehmatul Lil Alameen (SAW), Al-Hamd, Town, Gulshan-i-Memar, Sector 7; Jamia Al Darasat Al Islamia, Opp Safari Park, Gulshan-i-Iqbal; Jamia Masjid Nimra near Durrani High School, Block I, Nazimabad; Jamia Masjid Riaz-ul-Jannah, Anda More, North Karachi; Jamia Masjid Alana, Shoo Market Ramswami, Off Nishter Road; Jamia Masjid Muslim Town, North Karachi 6.45am while namaz at Jamia Bunyadi Masjid, M.A. Jinnah Road, Jacob Line will be held at 6.50am.

Jamia Masjid Babul Islam Hanfia, Nizami Road, Jacob Line; Jamia Masjid Adam, Mithadar; Jamia Masjid Deewan Mushtaq, Old Clifton; Adamjee Community Centre, Block ‘B’, Adamjee Nagar; Gul Mehar Park, backside, Shell Petrol Pump, Gulshan-i-Jamal; Mohammadi Eidgah Ground near Government Degree Girls College, Farooq-i-Azam Chowk, Metrovill, SITE; Jamia Masjid Mohammadi, Peerabad, Qasba Colony; Jamia Masjid Madni, Jinnah Road, Shershah; Jamia Masjid Al Haramen near Security Printing Press, Model Colony; Jamia Masjid Tayyaba, Gulshan-i-Zia, Sector 11 ½, Orangi Town; Jamia Masjid Haneen, backside Shell Patrol Pump, Quaidabad; Gondal Marriage Lawn, near Total Petrol Pump, Majeed Colony; Main Road Shah Nawaz Bhutto Colony; Quwwat-ul-Islam Masjid, Liaquatabad No. 10; Sabri Masjid, Ranchore Line; Eidgah Bilal Masjid, 11-C, North Karachi, Ilyas Masjid, Ghanchi Para; Jilani Masjid, North Karachi; Jamia Memon Masjid, Phari wali, Shaheed-i-Millat Road; Jamia Masjid Central Fire brigade at 7am.

Jamia Masjid Islam Pura; Jamia Masjid Um Abdullah, Rashida Ilyas Goth, Landi; Jamia Masjid Memon Farooqi, Gulbehar; Jamia Masjid Hanfia Mehmoodabad No.2; Jamia Masjid Mohammadi North Karachi; Masjid Imam Muslim, Kashmir Colony; Jamia Masjid Ali Qazzafi Town; Jamia Masjid Bilal, Hazrat Bilal Colony, Sector 8-A; Jamia Masjid Umer Bin Khattab, Sherpao Colony; Jamia Masjid Um-ul-Qura, Mehran Town, Korangi; Jamia Masjid Khulfa-e-Rashidin, Majeed Colony, Sector 2, Sherpao; Jamia Masjid Khalid Bin Waleed, Ayub Goth, New Karachi; Jamia Masjid Ibrahim Lasi Goth, New Karachi; Jamia Masjid Baitul Umoor, Khalid Colony, Landhi at 7.15am:

Markazi Eidgah Kosar, Moosa Lane, Lyari; Madina Jamia Masjid F.B. Area; Jamia Masjid Rehmat, Bheempura; Markazi Eidtah Jamia Masjid Tayba, Liaquatabad; Jamia Masjid Ehbab Usmania, Haleemabad, Malir; Jamia Masjid Hanfia, Shah Faisal Colony No 3; Jamia Masjid Kanzul Iman, Saudabad Malir; Jamia Masjid Mulla Omer, Ath Chowk, Lyari; Jamia Mohammadia Ghousia New Labour Colony, SITE; Jamia Masjid Keamari, Jackson Market; Madani Eidgah Madani Masjid, behind Jacob Line; Noor Mustafa Masjid, Block 14, Gulistan-i-Jouhar at 7.30am.

Moreover, the Eid prayers at Jamia Masjid Imam Azam Abu Hanifa, Colony Gate, Shahrah-e-Faisal; Markazi Eidgah Shah Faisal Colony No. 2; Jamia Masjid Baghdadi, Thana Lyari; Jamia Masjid Khizran, Shadman Town No. 1; Jamia Masjid Gulzar, S.M. Law College; Eidgah Maidan Jamia Masjid Kosar, Block 4, Shah Faisal Colony; Madressa Mazharal Uloom, Khadda Market; Jamia Masjid Bagh-i-Malir, Block C, Rafaeaam Shah Faisal; Jamia Masjid Mohammadi ‘I’ Area, Korangi No. 5 will be offered at 7.45am. And, Jamia Masjid Mustafa, Jinnah Hospital, Staff Quarter; Jinnah Masjid, Burns Road; Bismillah Masjid, Kharadar; PECHS playground (Kashmir Road), behind the PSO Petrol pump, China Ground; Aqsa Eidgah, Stadium near Degree College, Khokhrapar, Malir; Eidgah Shohad-i-Meelad, Basharat Park, Jacob Line; Jamia Masjid Noor-e-Mustafa, Surjani Town; Jamia Masjid Farooq-i-Aazam, 1-A, Orangi town; Peoples Ground, Lyari; Markazi Eidgah Rehmania, Bhains Colony, road No. 8; Jamia Ghousia Sheerazia, Quaidabad, Bin Qasim; Jamia Masjid Bahar-i-Madina, Korangi No. 1½ at 8am.