Tue August 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan defends Sidhu, stresses need for Pak-India dialogue

Imran Khan defends Sidhu, stresses need for Pak-India dialogue

The mantra of change

The mantra of change
It’s time to deliver

It’s time to deliver
The human cost of war

The human cost of war
Buzdar — first non-Muslim Leaguer CM since 1985

Buzdar — first non-Muslim Leaguer CM since 1985
Buzdar's election as Punjab CM to ensure uplift of deprived areas: PM

Buzdar's election as Punjab CM to ensure uplift of deprived areas: PM
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking
PTI’s Alvi seeks MQM-P’s support for President’s election

PTI’s Alvi seeks MQM-P’s support for President’s election
Opposition parties can defeat PTI’s nominee for president’s election: Sanaullah

Opposition parties can defeat PTI’s nominee for president’s election: Sanaullah
COAS Gen. Bajwa pays tribute to victims of terrorism

COAS Gen. Bajwa pays tribute to victims of terrorism

Sports

AFP
August 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sharma sparks England collapse as India eye third Test win

NOTTINGHAM: Ishant Sharma sparked England´s latest collapse as India eyed a crushing victory in the third Test at Trent Bridge on Monday.

England had slumped to 84 for four at lunch on the fourth day, still 437 runs shy of a mammoth target of 521.

It left India poised for a win that would cut England´s lead in a five-match series to 2-1.

Given the most any side have made in the fourth innings to win a Test is the West Indies´ 418 for seven against Australia at St John´s Antigua, in 2003, there was little prospect of an England victory.

But having been skittled out for just 161 in a first innings lasting 38.2 overs, with unheralded medium-pacer Hardik Pandya taking five for 28, England might have been stung into greater top-order resistance this innings.

Instead England slumped to 66 for four after resuming on 23 without loss -- the 31st occasion in their past 62 Test innings since 2016 that they had lost their fourth wicket having scored 100 or fewer runs.

England had been shown the way by India captain Virat Kohli.

He was far from his fluent best but still made 103 on Monday, after his first-innings 97, and Cheteshwar Pujara who demonstrated a patient application in grinding out 72 off 208 balls in more than four hours at the crease to help consolidate the tourists´ already strong position.

Instead England lost their first wicket just five balls into Tuesday´s play when fast bowler Sharma, testing the left-handed openers from round the wicket, got one to straighten away from the flat-footed Keaton Jennings (13), whose thin outside edge was held safely by debutant wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant.

England´s 27 for one soon became 32 for two when Sharma, again from round the wicket, had Alastair Cook (17) edging one that straightened late to second-slip KL Rahul.

England then lost their next two wickets on 64, with captain Joe Root (13) and Ollie Pope (16) both caught in the cordon.

Root tried to force a Jasprit Bumrah delivery he could have left and Rahul, still at second slip, held the sharp chance -- his fifth catch of the match.

As if to emphasise just how superior India´s slip-fielding had been in comparison to England´s this Test, Kohli then leapt high to his left at third slip to hold a superb catch that dismissed Pope, playing in just his second Test.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Afridi comes out in support of Sidhu, says ‘peace is only way forward for Pak, India’

Afridi comes out in support of Sidhu, says ‘peace is only way forward for Pak, India’
Pakistanis salute Najam Sethi for his services as PCB chairman

Pakistanis salute Najam Sethi for his services as PCB chairman

Imran Khan, the man who always wins

Imran Khan, the man who always wins
Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight

Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight
Load More load more

Spotlight

Woman gives birth to baby boy during Hajj at Arafat

Woman gives birth to baby boy during Hajj at Arafat

Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list

Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list
Afridi comes out in support of Sidhu, says ‘peace is only way forward for Pak, India’

Afridi comes out in support of Sidhu, says ‘peace is only way forward for Pak, India’
Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star

Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star

Photos & Videos

British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims

British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims
Imran Abbas bags nomination for 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018 list

Imran Abbas bags nomination for 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018 list
Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight

Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight
Justin Timberlake to come out with his book this fall

Justin Timberlake to come out with his book this fall