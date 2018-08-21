Tue August 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan defends Sidhu, stresses need for Pak-India dialogue

Imran Khan defends Sidhu, stresses need for Pak-India dialogue

The mantra of change

The mantra of change
It’s time to deliver

It’s time to deliver
The human cost of war

The human cost of war
Buzdar — first non-Muslim Leaguer CM since 1985

Buzdar — first non-Muslim Leaguer CM since 1985
Buzdar s election as Punjab CM to ensure uplift of deprived areas: PM

Buzdar s election as Punjab CM to ensure uplift of deprived areas: PM
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking
Balochistan govt extends Eid holidays to Aug 24

Balochistan govt extends Eid holidays to Aug 24
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
COAS Gen. Bajwa pays tribute to victims of terrorism

COAS Gen. Bajwa pays tribute to victims of terrorism

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Buzdar s election as Punjab CM to ensure uplift of deprived areas: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said the election of Usman Buzdar as Punjab Chief Minister was the start of a new era to ensure the uplift of province, particularly its underprivileged areas.

The prime minister, in a meeting with the chief minister here, congratulated him on his election and expressed his confidence that he would come up to the people''s expectations.

Imran Khan said the people of Punjab had endorsed the voice of a 'New Pakistan, which was aimed at bringing a change in their lives through prosperity.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PML-N rejects Aitzaz Ahsan’s nomination as Presidential candidate

PML-N rejects Aitzaz Ahsan’s nomination as Presidential candidate
Zero tolerance for land mafia in Islamabad: Babar Awan

Zero tolerance for land mafia in Islamabad: Babar Awan
COAS Gen. Bajwa pays tribute to victims of terrorism

COAS Gen. Bajwa pays tribute to victims of terrorism
Imran Khan: The human-centric Prime Minister

Imran Khan: The human-centric Prime Minister
Load More load more

Spotlight

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat for final stages of Haj

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat for final stages of Haj
Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list

Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list
Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star

Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star
Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Photos & Videos

Camila Cabello beats Beyonce, Drake for top VMA prizes

Camila Cabello beats Beyonce, Drake for top VMA prizes
Imran Abbas bags nomination for 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018 list

Imran Abbas bags nomination for 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018 list
Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight

Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight
Justin Timberlake to come out with his book this fall

Justin Timberlake to come out with his book this fall