Tue August 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan defends Sidhu, stresses need for Pak-India dialogue

Imran Khan defends Sidhu, stresses need for Pak-India dialogue

The mantra of change

The mantra of change
It’s time to deliver

It’s time to deliver
The human cost of war

The human cost of war
Buzdar — first non-Muslim Leaguer CM since 1985

Buzdar — first non-Muslim Leaguer CM since 1985
China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil

China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking
Balochistan govt extends Eid holidays to Aug 24

Balochistan govt extends Eid holidays to Aug 24
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Is Jami’s new production showcasing a glimpse of Sindhi cinema?

JUGNU - Official Teaser

Official Teaser of #Jugnu, A fascinating tale of love, loss and selflessness. Directed by: #AliAbbasNaqvi Produced by: #Jami - #AreebAli Story: #Jami Written...

After a project like ‘Moor’, ace Pakistani director Jami Mehmood is all geared up with his upcoming project “Jugnu” which rather looks like an epitome of subtle story telling art with master shots majorly that exhibit the rich landscape of Sindh where most of the film is shot.The director of Jami’s venture, Ali Abbas Naqvi looks forward to present a ‘cultured Sindhi Cinema

The 90-sec first look of the film “Jugnu” shows that story orbits around a boy named ‘Bhura’ and his pet goat narrating the tale of love , loss and selfesness.

Azaad Production brings in the fesh faces, panaormic view of beautiful landscapes and sound trackks perfectly complimenting the cinematography captured on screen.

Moreover, the release date of the film is not announced yet.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Atif Aslam's rendition of NFAK classic for upcoming Bollywood movie out now!

Atif Aslam's rendition of NFAK classic for upcoming Bollywood movie out now!
Music world mourns Aretha Franklin at MTV video awards

Music world mourns Aretha Franklin at MTV video awards
Justin Timberlake to come out with his book this fall

Justin Timberlake to come out with his book this fall

Camila Cabello beats Beyonce, Drake for top VMA prizes

Camila Cabello beats Beyonce, Drake for top VMA prizes
Load More load more

Spotlight

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat for final stages of Haj

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat for final stages of Haj
Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list

Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list
Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star

Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star
Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Photos & Videos

Camila Cabello beats Beyonce, Drake for top VMA prizes

Camila Cabello beats Beyonce, Drake for top VMA prizes
Imran Abbas bags nomination for 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018 list

Imran Abbas bags nomination for 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018 list
Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight

Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight
Justin Timberlake to come out with his book this fall

Justin Timberlake to come out with his book this fall