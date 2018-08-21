Is Jami’s new production showcasing a glimpse of Sindhi cinema?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
After a project like ‘Moor’, ace Pakistani director Jami Mehmood is all geared up with his upcoming project “Jugnu” which rather looks like an epitome of subtle story telling art with master shots majorly that exhibit the rich landscape of Sindh where most of the film is shot.The director of Jami’s venture, Ali Abbas Naqvi looks forward to present a ‘cultured Sindhi Cinema
The 90-sec first look of the film “Jugnu” shows that story orbits around a boy named ‘Bhura’ and his pet goat narrating the tale of love , loss and selfesness.
Azaad Production brings in the fesh faces, panaormic view of beautiful landscapes and sound trackks perfectly complimenting the cinematography captured on screen.
Moreover, the release date of the film is not announced yet.
