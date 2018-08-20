Mon August 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL
Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA

Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA
PM Imran Khan won’t make any foreign trip for next three months

PM Imran Khan won’t make any foreign trip for next three months
Celebrations amid changes

Celebrations amid changes
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Federal cabinet takes oath

Federal cabinet takes oath
No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan
Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech

Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech
Najam Sethi resigns as PCB chairman

Najam Sethi resigns as PCB chairman

Entertainment

AFP
August 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Kevin Spacey movie takes in dismal $618

Los Angeles: US actor Kevin Spacey´s latest movie has flopped big-time at the box office, taking in a mere $618 as it opened to dire reviews in a handful of theaters across the country.

"Billionaire Boys Club," a crime drama based on a true story, in which Spacey co-stars alongside Ansel Elgort ("Baby Driver") and Taron Egerton ("Kingsman,") earned a measly $126 on Friday according to industry magazine The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie, shot in 2015 and first released on video on demand in July, didn´t fare much better for the rest of the weekend, earning $618 from a total of 11 theaters.

"If going by the average ticket price to date of $9.27, that means about six people showed up in each cinema on average," the magazine said. "And it´s by far the worst showing Spacey´s career."

The disgraced two-time Oscar winner has seen his career take a nosedive following allegations of sexual harassment and assault by more than a dozen men in the United States and Britain.

He was fired from the hit Netflix series "House of Cards" and was booted from a film -- "All the Money in the World" -- and replaced by Christopher Plummer just weeks before its release last December.

Earlier this summer, Vertical Entertainment, the distributor of "Billionaire Boys Club" said it planned to go ahead with the release of the movie, defending it as "neither an easy nor insensitive decision."

"We hope these distressing allegations pertaining to one person´s behavior -- that were not publicly known when the film was made almost two-and-a-half years ago and from someone who has a small, supporting role in Billionaire Boys Club -- does not tarnish the release of the film," Vertical said.

"In the end, we hope audiences make up their own minds as to the reprehensible allegations of one person´s past, but not at the expense of the entire cast and crew present on this film."

The film is based on the real life Billionaire Boys Club that was active in California in the 1980s and ran a Ponzi scheme linked to two murders.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Karan Johar picks Sidharth Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor for Dostana 2: report

Karan Johar picks Sidharth Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor for Dostana 2: report
Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Sridevi's on-screen sister Sujata Kumar loses battle against cancer

Sridevi's on-screen sister Sujata Kumar loses battle against cancer
Load More load more

Spotlight

Proud to call you my Prime Minister: Mahira Khan speaks of PM Imran

Proud to call you my Prime Minister: Mahira Khan speaks of PM Imran

Karan Johar picks Sidharth Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor for Dostana 2: report

Karan Johar picks Sidharth Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor for Dostana 2: report
PM Imran Khan's address drives this American physician back home

PM Imran Khan's address drives this American physician back home

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Photos & Videos

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’
Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'