Mon August 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL
Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA

Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA
PM Imran Khan won’t make any foreign trip for next three months

PM Imran Khan won’t make any foreign trip for next three months
Celebrations amid changes

Celebrations amid changes
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Federal cabinet takes oath

Federal cabinet takes oath
No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan
Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech

Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech
Najam Sethi resigns as PCB chairman

Najam Sethi resigns as PCB chairman

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PM Imran Khan won’t make any foreign trip for next three months

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan will not make any foreign trips over the next three months, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Monday.

Fawad Chaudhry was briefing the media after the first meeting of Imran Khan’s federal cabinet here.

The Information Minister said, "Prime Minister Imran Khan does not intend to make any foreign tours over the next three months unless there is a pressing matter in need to be addressed."

He went on to say "Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will make the necessary foreign tours himself.” No other minister will make a tour on expenses of the National kitty," he asserted.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Sidhu in trouble, sedition case filed for hugging Pak army chief

Sidhu in trouble, sedition case filed for hugging Pak army chief
‘Ajrak’ made part of school uniform for girls in Sindh

‘Ajrak’ made part of school uniform for girls in Sindh
WWF-Pakistan welcomes PM’s commitment to address environmental challenges

WWF-Pakistan welcomes PM’s commitment to address environmental challenges
Trudeau telephones PM Imran Khan

Trudeau telephones PM Imran Khan
Load More load more

Spotlight

‘Ajrak’ made part of school uniform for girls in Sindh

‘Ajrak’ made part of school uniform for girls in Sindh
Karan Johar picks Sidharth Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor for Dostana 2: report

Karan Johar picks Sidharth Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor for Dostana 2: report
PM Imran Khan's address drives this American physician back home

PM Imran Khan's address drives this American physician back home

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Photos & Videos

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’
Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'