PM Imran Khan won’t make any foreign trip for next three months

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan will not make any foreign trips over the next three months, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Monday.



Fawad Chaudhry was briefing the media after the first meeting of Imran Khan’s federal cabinet here.

The Information Minister said, "Prime Minister Imran Khan does not intend to make any foreign tours over the next three months unless there is a pressing matter in need to be addressed."

He went on to say "Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will make the necessary foreign tours himself.” No other minister will make a tour on expenses of the National kitty," he asserted.