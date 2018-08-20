Najam Sethi resigns as PCB chairman

LAHORE: Najam Sethi said Monday that he was stepping down as Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board.

“I was waiting for the new Prime Minister to take oath before submitting my resignation as PCB Chairman, which I have done today. I wish PCB all the best and hope our cricket team goes from strength to strength. Eid Mubarak. Pakistan Zindabad,” Sethi said in a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan who happens to the patron-in-chief of the cricket board.

Mr Sethi announced his resignation on Twitter and shared a copy of his resignation he submitted to the prime minister.

"I was nominated to the Board of Governors of the Pakistan Cricket Board (as per the Pakistan Cricket Board Constitution of 2014 by the ICC and Supreme Court of Pakistan) by ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from 2014-17 and then again from 2017-2020 by ex-Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi," he wrote.

"I was unanimously elected Chairman PCB in August 2017 by all ten members of the BoG for a three-year term ending in 2020. I believe I have served the cause of cricket diligently," he said.

"You have said on many occasions that you have a vision for Pakistan cricket. Therefore, it is only proper that you should assume charge and responsibility for assembling a management team for PCB that enjoys your full confidence and trust."

"In order to facilitate your objectives in the interest of Pakistan cricket , I hereby submit my resignation as Chairman of PCB and Member of its BOG," he concluded.



