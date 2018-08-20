Karan Johar picks Sidharth Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor for Dostana 2: report

Since an extensive period of time, fans have had their fingers crossed for a sequel to the hit Bollywood film Dostana and it appears now that the sequel might finally be on the cards.

As per the latest hearsay, filmmaker Karan Johar has reportedly finished work on the blockbuster’s sequel and has also picked India’s heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra and the newly-launched face of Jhanvi Kapoor, as his two leads.

Indian media reports citing sources have revealed that a second installment of the film had always been at the back of his head subsequent to the success that was received by the first part.

“He finally has a script for the film, which of course will speed up production. As for the cast, Karan has finalised both Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, and is currently still searching for the third lead role which will be played by a man, once again,” Indian media reports quoted.