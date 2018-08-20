Sridevi's on-screen sister Sujata Kumar loses battle against cancer

Actor Sujata Kumar, who gained popularity from the movie 'English Vinglish' as she starred as late Bollywood legend Sridevi's elder sister, passed away Sunday after succumbing to cancer.

The news of Sujata’s death was shared by her sister in a tweet describing her grief over the loss.

“Our beloved Sujata Kumar has passed away and moved on to a better place leaving us with an unimaginable void. She left us an hour ago at 11.26 pm on the 19th of august 2018...Life can never be the same again,” tweeted the veteran actor’s sister, Suchitra.

Previously, Sujata was diagnosed with fourth degree metastatic cancer (metastatis) after her sister tweeted about Sujata’s chronic illness when she was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in India.



“It feels like somebody's plunged a hard cold knife into my heart & ripped the ground from under my feet as i sit outside ICU & pray for my big sis my mother my best friend my darling Sujata Kumar as she battles for her life inside Pls join me & my family in r prayers for her," posted Suchitra.

Sujata featured in several TV series like 'Hotel Kingston' and 'Bombay Talking'. She also appeared in Anil Kapoor’s '24' as Meghna Singhania. Apart from 'English Vinglish', she has worked in films like 'Gori Tere Pyar Mein' and 'Raanjhanaa'.

