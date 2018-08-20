Mon August 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Modi ready for dialogue with Pakistan

Modi ready for dialogue with Pakistan
Moment of truth

Moment of truth
Blatant Anglophiles

Blatant Anglophiles
Celebrations amid changes

Celebrations amid changes
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Federal cabinet takes oath

Federal cabinet takes oath
Lahore law student gets distinction from London university

Lahore law student gets distinction from London university
Afghan president offers Taliban new provisional ceasefire

Afghan president offers Taliban new provisional ceasefire
Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech

Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech
Pilgrims converge in Arafat to perform main ritual of Hajj today

Pilgrims converge in Arafat to perform main ritual of Hajj today

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sridevi's on-screen sister Sujata Kumar loses battle against cancer

Actor Sujata Kumar, who gained popularity from the movie 'English Vinglish' as she starred as late Bollywood legend Sridevi's elder sister, passed away Sunday after succumbing to  cancer.

The news of Sujata’s death was shared by her sister in a tweet describing her grief over the loss.

“Our beloved Sujata Kumar has passed away and moved on to a better place leaving us with an unimaginable void. She left us an hour ago at 11.26 pm on the 19th of august 2018...Life can never be the same again,” tweeted the veteran actor’s sister, Suchitra.

Previously, Sujata was diagnosed with fourth degree metastatic cancer (metastatis) after her sister tweeted about Sujata’s chronic illness when she was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in India.

“It feels like somebody's plunged a hard cold knife into my heart & ripped the ground from under my feet as i sit outside ICU & pray for my big sis my mother my best friend my darling Sujata Kumar as she battles for her life inside Pls join me & my family in r prayers for her," posted Suchitra.

Sujata featured in several TV series like 'Hotel Kingston' and 'Bombay Talking'. She also appeared in Anil Kapoor’s '24' as Meghna Singhania. Apart from 'English Vinglish', she has worked in films like 'Gori Tere Pyar Mein' and 'Raanjhanaa'.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’
‘The Amityville Murders’ spooked fans after its trailer release

‘The Amityville Murders’ spooked fans after its trailer release
‘Sui Dhaaga’ makes Varun Dhawan a tailor to surprise his father

‘Sui Dhaaga’ makes Varun Dhawan a tailor to surprise his father
Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic

Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic
Load More load more

Spotlight

Djokovic beats Federer to win in Cincinnati crown

Djokovic beats Federer to win in Cincinnati crown
Attitude not good enough from beaten Manchester Unitetd, admits Pogba

Attitude not good enough from beaten Manchester Unitetd, admits Pogba
‘Sui Dhaaga’ makes Varun Dhawan a tailor to surprise his father

‘Sui Dhaaga’ makes Varun Dhawan a tailor to surprise his father
PTI forms govt in KP, Punjab, Center due to its vision: Zartaj Gull

PTI forms govt in KP, Punjab, Center due to its vision: Zartaj Gull

Photos & Videos

‘The Amityville Murders’ spooked fans after its trailer release

‘The Amityville Murders’ spooked fans after its trailer release
Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’
Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'