Mon August 20, 2018
Prime Minister Imran Khan promises sweeping reforms in inaugural address

Moment of truth

Blatant Anglophiles

Celebrations amid changes

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

Federal cabinet takes oath

Lahore law student gets distinction from London university

Afghan president offers Taliban new provisional ceasefire

Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech

NAB summons Shahbaz in Ashiana housing, PPDC inquiries

August 20, 2018

Pakistan extends olive branch to Afghanistan, India

ISLAMABAD: Newly appointed Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday vowed to review Pakistan's foreign policy and said that he would send a message of peace towards India and Afghanistan.

Talking to media at the Foreign Office after taking oath, the minister said country’s foreign policy would focus on improving the standard of life of common man through economic diplomacy and international engagement.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to Imran Khan in which he has expressed desire to start dialogue with Pakistan, Qureshi added.

There are multiple challenges that we are facing in this region, he said adding that some forces were bent upon pushing us towards global isolation as the previous government didn’t appoint a permanent foreign minister for four years.

‘National Consensus’

Inviting former foreign ministers for consultations, Qureshi noted that the PTI government understands the gravity of problems and would like to seek advice from opposition parties. He invited Khawaja Mohammad Asif and Hina Rabbani Khar for a meeting before the important session of United National General Assembly scheduled in September.

