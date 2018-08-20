Mon August 20, 2018
Prime Minister Imran Khan promises sweeping reforms in inaugural address

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 20, 2018

Federal cabinet takes oath

ISLAMABAD:  The federal  cabinet comprising 16 ministers  have taken oath in a ceremony held at the President House Monday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had Saturday approved a 21-member federal cabinet.

The cabinet members include:

Ministers:-

  1. Senator Muhammad Farogh Naseem (Law and Justice)
  2. Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema (States and Frontier Regions)
  3. Noor ul Haq Qadri (Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony)
  4. Dr Shireen M. Mazari (Human Rights)
  5. Ghulam Sarwar Khan (Petroleum Division)
  6. Zubaida Jalal (Defence Production)
  7. Fawad Ahmed (Information and Broadcasting Division)
  8. Aamir Mehmood Kiyani (National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination)
  9. Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Hussain Qureshi (Foreign Office)
  10. Pervez Khattak (Defence)
  11. Asad Umar (Finance, Revenue, and Economic Division)
  12. Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (Railways)
  13. Fehmida Mirza (Inter-Provincial Coordination)
  14. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui (Information Technology and Telecommunication)
  15. Shafqat Mahmood (Federal Education and Professional Training National History and Literary Heritage Division)
  16. Khusro Bakhtiar (Water Resources)

Advisors:-

  1. Mohammad Shehzad Arbab (Establishment)
  2. Abdul Razak Dawood (Commerce, Textile, Industry, Production and Investment)
  3. Dr Isharat Hussain (Institutional Reforms and Austerity)
  4. Amin Aslam (Climate Change)
  5. Zaheer ud din Babar Awan (Parliamentary Affairs)
