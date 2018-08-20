Gwadar to become regional hub of economic activities: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani has said that Gwadar is the future of Pakistan and would become a hub of economic activities for the whole region. He expressed this views during a meeting with Chairman of Liaoning Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Xia Deren.

Sanjrani said Gwadar and Dalian have huge potential for future cooperation, adding that Dalian has immense experience in Industrialization and development of Special Economic Zones and Pakistan could benefit from this experience while developing SEZs and developing hi-tech industry to take CPEC to the next level.

Chairman Senate said Gwadar is the gateway of CPEC, witnessing the most rapid development, positively transforming the lives of people of Baluchistan.

Sanjrani visited Poverty-alleviation project in Chinese city, Dalian new port in the afternoon and later attended a dinner hosted by the leaders of Dalian city.

He said that in Beijing he had very candid and fruitful discussion with Chairman National People’s Congress (NPC), Chairman CPPC as well as Foreign Minister of China.

He said China and Pakistan are actively engaging at level of central governments but he believed that there was still a huge potential for cooperation among provinces, cities and regions of both the countries.