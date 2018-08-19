Sun August 19, 2018
World

Web Desk
August 19, 2018

Daily horoscope for Sunday, August 19, 2018

Daily horoscope for Wednesday, August 15, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Things seem to be intense today. Don’t worry. In part this is because you might draw intense people to you, or intense circumstances.

You also might be concerned about shared property.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Personal relationships are your primary focus today, because the Moon is directly opposite from you. These people seem very important. Conflicts can be emotional – well, who is surprised?

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Guard against feeling too critical of others today, because it’s easy to fall into this trap.

It even might be subconscious. Remember that we all put our pants on one leg at a time.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

This is a romantic day for you. Relationships with others, especially females, might be important. You feel especially nurturing toward others.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Seek out private time at home if you can, because you need to contemplate your navel. Childhood memories are at hand. Discussions with a female relative could be significant.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

When talking to others today, you don’t want superficial chitchat. You’re more concerned with a gut level of communication.

You want the straight goods.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

It’s easy to identify with what you own and even with what you earn today. You’ll also find enjoyment by being surrounded by the familiar things that you own.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today the Moon is in your sign, which makes you a bit more emotional than usual. It’s quite all right to be concerned about yourself. You’re allowed. (It’s only two days every month.)

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Work alone or behind the scenes today, and you will feel best. In a way, you feel like hiding – not because you’re antisocial, but because you need some quiet time.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Female friends will be supportive and helpful today. Share your hopes and dreams for the future with others to see what their feedback is. It might help you.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Private aspects of your personal life might be made public today. In fact, bosses and VIPs could be privy to this information. Be careful.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Try to do something different today, because you want adventure and you also want to learn something new. You need a change of scenery. Shake it up a little.

