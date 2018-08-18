Sat August 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan

Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan
Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM

Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM
Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words

Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words
Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Imran Khan becomes PCB’s patron-in-chief

Imran Khan becomes PCB’s patron-in-chief
Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India

Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India
Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges
US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan

US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan
In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination

In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination
Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

World

AFP
August 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan condoles death of Kofi Annan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed condolences over the death of Kofi Annan, the former secretary general of the United Nations.

“The Government and people of Pakistan are deeply saddened at the passing away of former UN secretary general, Kofi Annan - a great son of Africa and an international statesman.

He was one of the leading icons of cooperative multilateralism,” a Foreign Office press release said Saturday.

The heartfelt condolences were expressed to Annan’s family and the loved ones.

It further said Annan served the United Nations with grace and wisdom in the face of complex challenges and in doing so, he inspired a whole generation of diplomats and leaders across the world.

“Annan will be remembered for his enduring contributions to global peace and security, development and respect for human rights,” it added.

Kofi Annan, 80, was born in Ghana and had served as the seventh UN secretary general from 1997 to 2006.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan

US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan
Met police apologises to Sikhs over ‘failings’

Met police apologises to Sikhs over ‘failings’
Guiding force for good´: World mourns loss of Kofi Annan

Guiding force for good´: World mourns loss of Kofi Annan
Cyclist couple on a mission to spread love gets killed by hatred

Cyclist couple on a mission to spread love gets killed by hatred

Load More load more

Spotlight

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja
Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic

Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic
All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

Photos & Videos

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala
Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'