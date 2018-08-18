Pakistan condoles death of Kofi Annan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed condolences over the death of Kofi Annan, the former secretary general of the United Nations.

“The Government and people of Pakistan are deeply saddened at the passing away of former UN secretary general, Kofi Annan - a great son of Africa and an international statesman.

He was one of the leading icons of cooperative multilateralism,” a Foreign Office press release said Saturday.

The heartfelt condolences were expressed to Annan’s family and the loved ones.

It further said Annan served the United Nations with grace and wisdom in the face of complex challenges and in doing so, he inspired a whole generation of diplomats and leaders across the world.

“Annan will be remembered for his enduring contributions to global peace and security, development and respect for human rights,” it added.

Kofi Annan, 80, was born in Ghana and had served as the seventh UN secretary general from 1997 to 2006.