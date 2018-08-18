Sat August 18, 2018
World

Web Desk
August 18, 2018

Cyclist couple on a mission to spread love gets killed by hatred

An expectant American couple had headed out into the world on their bicycles but became a target of the very message they thought was falsely claimed by the world.

Hailing from Washington D.C, Jay Austin and Lauren Geoghegan had escaped their corporate lives back home to venture out into the world on their bicycles with a message to prove that the world is still filled with love; however the duo’s journey came to a catastrophic end after they got stabbed to death in the ISIS-influenced Tajikistan.

The two had entered the country which is known to be under terror threat sharing a border with ISIS-controlled areas of Afghanistan, and had been knocked against a car with five men in it who had later stabbed them along with two other cyclists.

“You read the papers and you’re led to believe that the world is a big, scary place," Austin had written in his blog prior to his journey.

He had gone on to write: “People, the narrative goes, are not to be trusted. People are bad. People are evil. I don’t buy it. Evil is a make-believe concept we’ve invented to deal with the complexities of fellow humans holding values and beliefs and perspectives different than our own... By and large, humans are kind. Self-interested sometimes, myopic sometimes, but kind. Generous and wonderful and kind.”

Following the incident, several social media users have stepped forward to remark on the risk of travelling as well as to condemn the dewy-eyed approach towards the world in general, with many voicing out their support for immigration enforcement, socialism and policing also. 

