We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja

Just today, when Prime Minister Imran Khan took oath for his upcoming premiership, ‘Naya Pakistan’ felt the spur of novelty and freedom with spirits held high and expectations pitched higher than ever.

Cricket fraternity raised a toast to Khan’s win as the 22nd prime minister of Pakistan in an hour meeting when the newly elected prime minister shared his vision as the captain of the ship candidly.

Rameez Raja tweeted about the meeting in his recent post where he enlightened the cricket’s fans, especially, on Khan’s manifestos to set cricket right.

His tweet was accompanied by a heart-warming picture of the cricket squad including faces than those of Wasim Akram, Muhammad Yousuf, Javed Miandad and few more. He also concluded his tweet with a million dollar statement that talks about how safe Pakistan is under Khan’s leadership.

“Impressive spread of wickets catches and runs …. A great one hour meeting with PM Imran Khan after the oath ceremony. Spoke brilliantly and candidly about being PM and how to set cricket right. Pakistan, I am glad to report that we are in safe hands,” tweeted the cricketer turned commentator, Rameez Raja.