Abdul Quddus Bizenjo elected Speaker Balochistan Assembly

QUETTA: Balochistan Awami Party leader Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has been elected Speaker Balochistan Assembly, Geo News reported.



Bizenjo bagged 39 votes against Muhammad Nawaz, who secured only 20 votes.

Muhammad Nawaz was jointly fielded by Muttahida Majlis Amal and Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal).

Previously Bizenjo has served as the 16th Chief Minister of Balochistan from 13 January 2018 to 7 June 2018.

He was a member of the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan from November 2002 to May 2018. He served as Deputy Speaker of the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan from 2013 to 2015 and remained the member of the provincial cabinet between 2002 and 2013, as the minister of livestock.