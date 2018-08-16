Thu August 16, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 16, 2018

Manikarnika trailer: Kangana is back with fierce

NEW DELHI: Manikarnika portrays the story of Rani Laxmi Bai's battle with the East India Company, which made her one of the first freedom fighters of India.

Manikarnika star cast includes TV actress Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkarbai, Atul Kulkarni as Tatya Tope and Sonu Sood as Sadashiv whereas the venture is produced by Kairos Kontent Studios under the directorial of Krish Jagarlamudi, with the expected budget of 75 crores.

The decision applauded by the fans is the smart move of makers of Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi as they chose the perfect day to release the first poster of their much-anticipated film.

 The poster was shared on the occasion of 72nd Independence Day to add up to the patriotic atmosphere built around. It shows Kangana as the fierce warrior queen Rani Laxmi Bai. However, the poster appears to be a still from a battlefield. Kangana, as Rani Laxmi Bai, rides a horse and her baby is tied at her back.

All in all, this is the second time the "Queen" star is working on a periodic film after "Rangoon" and this raises bars of expectations on the whole.

The movie is slated to release on January’25th of the next year.

