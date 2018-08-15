Wed August 15, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 15, 2018

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opens up about her probable biopic

Bollywood appears to be welcoming several biopics in its warm embrace this year and now it seems that another one of the industry’s bigwigs, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is open to the idea of her life getting documented on the silver screens.

Speaking to DNA India, the Fanne Khan starlet revealed intriguing factors of her life that would make for a good storyline.

“I was an architecture student who chanced upon a beauty pageant after which everything changed. Films seemed to be the next step and when you get your first film offer from Mani Ratman, who’s so revered and respected, you don’t say no,” she stated.

Taking over Bollywood and making a name for herself on an international scale as well including her complex relationship with megastar Salman Khan to her marriage into Bollywood’s mighty Bachchan family, the 44-year-old has had a life worthy of the public’s attention.

In regards to the idea of her biopic, Bachchan revealed: “ haven’t thought about it. Maybe I’m a bit shy to react to that, but yes, at some point, I would like to explore it. But I’m not sure if I should be penning a book on myself.”

She went on to say: “It’s important to share your story as it is. I’d rather have it closer to reality than otherwise. I will think about having a biopic made on myself at some point for sure. If my life makes for a great story to tell or watch on screen then why not! But right now, there are no such concrete discussions.” 

