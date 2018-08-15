IHC constitutes new bench in Imran Khan disqualification case

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court has formed a divisional bench to hear a petition seeking disqualification of PTI chairman Imran Khan under Article 62 of the Constitution, Geo reported.

The two-member divisional bench is headed by Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui with Justice Athar Minallah being the second member.

Abdul Wahab Baloch, a member of Justice and Democratic party, had filed an appeal in the high court on June 2 against the acceptance of Imran Khan’s nomination papers from NA-243, Karachi.

The petitioner argued that Imran Khan was not Sadiq and Ameen because he had failed to mention Tyrian White as his daughter in his nomination papers and hence he should be disqualified under Article 62 of the Constitution.

Justice Aziz Shaukat Siddiqui heard the case and issued a notice to Imran Khan, summoning him on August 1.

On August 2, Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Aurangzeb had to hear the case but the bench recused from the hearing, which ultimately dissolved the bench.