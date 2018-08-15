Mushtaq Ghani elected KP Assembly Speaker

PESHAWAR: PTI candidate Mushtaq Ghani has been elected as the Speaker of the Khyber Paktunkhwa Assembly.

He secured 81 votes.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had nominated Mushtaq Ghani as speaker against the opposition-nominated Laiq Muhammad Khan.

In the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, the PTI has increased its seats share to 64 members after the inclusion of two independent members in the party’s fold. With the numbers in hand, the party has taken its seat total to 84 seats after addition of 16 women and two minority seats.



The MMA is at the distant second with 13 seats including 10 general seats, two women, and a minority reserved seat.

ANP secured a nine-member representation with seven members on general seats and two seats on women reserved seats.

The PML-N won five general seats, and with the addition of one women reserved seat, its tally stands at six in the provincial assembly. The PPP with four general seats and one women reserved sear stands with the total of five seats.