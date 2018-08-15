Nicki Minaj accused of stabbing ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels

Former boyfriend of Nicki Minaj, American rapper and model, has accused her of stabbing him.

Safaree Samuels in a heated Twitter feud alleged that the altercation took place before they broke up in 2014.

“Remember the night you cut me and I almost died the police and ambulance had to take me out the crib on a stretcher,” tweeted Samuels, who stars in VH1’s franchise Love & Hip Hop. “I had to lie and tell them I was trying to kill myself so they wouldn’t take you to jail. When things like that start happening more Than once it’s time to dip.”

Responding to her ex, she wrote "“U stole my card & told me you thought it was an account with ‘free money’ that I didn’t know about. On God. God will strike you down & more for lying. Ha! Stop saying u packed & left! On Jesus u came to my house CRYING BEGGING to go w/me to Europe to the EMA’s. I said NO DUMMY,” she wrote.

He, however, denied stealing the card and said: “We know each other inside out. Everything there was for us. I didn’t use your card for prostitutes. We both didn’t trust each other. You did s— I did s—. You said you were messing with meek a few years b4 y’all got together and I’m not mad at that.

According to American media, Minaj had also rapped about not meaning “to cut” an ex in her 2014 song “Bed of Lies,” though she did not name Samuels specifically.

I could tell you lying, get the f— out, don’t yell at me/ I ain’t mean to cut you I ain’t wanna catch a felony,” she said.