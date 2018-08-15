Wed August 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI fears losing votes in NA speaker, deputy polls

PTI fears losing votes in NA speaker, deputy polls
Fata’s future

Fata’s future
In parliament

In parliament
Private service

Private service
Power show today to elect speaker, deputy

Power show today to elect speaker, deputy
Mian Iftikhar questions his ‘targeting by terrorists’

Mian Iftikhar questions his ‘targeting by terrorists’
Third Saudi contact with Imran in a week

Third Saudi contact with Imran in a week
Ali Siddiqui hopes Pak-US ties will improve soon

Ali Siddiqui hopes Pak-US ties will improve soon
Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors with Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Iqbal

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors with Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Iqbal
Vote must decide country’s fate, says President Mamnoon

Vote must decide country’s fate, says President Mamnoon
Fakhar Imam was removed after he shocked Zia

Fakhar Imam was removed after he shocked Zia
China hands over control of PRSS-1 satellite to Pakistan

China hands over control of PRSS-1 satellite to Pakistan

Entertainment

REUTERS
August 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

British actress can sue Weinstein for sex trafficking -U.S. judge

NEW YORK: Movie producer Harvey Weinstein must face a U.S. lawsuit by a British actress who has accused him of violating sex trafficking laws by inviting her to a hotel room in France and sexually assaulting her, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Robert Sweet in Manhattan denied Weinstein´s motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed last year by Kadian Noble.

The judge said that while the case was "not an archetypal sex trafficking action, the allegations plausibly establish" that Weinstein may have violated the federal Trafficking Victims Protection Act.

Phyllis Kupferstein, a lawyer for Weinstein, said in a statement that her client would seek to appeal the decision.

"We believe these claims are not legally or factually supported, and ultimately will not be sustained," she said.

A lawyer for Noble could not immediately be reached for comment.

Noble is one of more than 70 women, mostly young actresses and other women employed in the movie business, who have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, including rape, in a series of incidents dating back decades.

Weinstein, who was one of the most powerful figures in Hollywood before the accusations surfaced in October, is separately facing criminal rape and sexual assault charges in Manhattan state court over allegations by three other women.

He has denied ever having non-consensual sex.

According to Noble´s lawsuit, Weinstein "was able to force or coerce Kadian into sexual activity in his hotel room because of his promise to her of a film role and use of his influence on her behalf" in Cannes, France, in 2014.

Weinstein´s lawyers had argued that the case must be dismissed because the sex trafficking law was meant to cover "commercial" sex acts, which would not include the alleged encounter because Noble was given nothing of value.

They said in a court filing allowing the case to continue would mean that the law would cover "all sexual activity occurring between adults in which one party holds a superior position of power and influence.

"Sweet said in Tuesday´s opinion that Weinstein´s promises were valuable to Noble and that his argument "does not reflect modern reality.

"The accusations against Weinstein sparked the #MeToo social media movement that has seen hundreds of women publicly accuse powerful men in business, politics and entertainment of sexual harassment and abuse.

After Weinstein was accused, his eponymous company Weinstein Co fired him and filed for bankruptcy.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

The big reveal! Priyanka Chopra finally flashes her stunning engagement ring

The big reveal! Priyanka Chopra finally flashes her stunning engagement ring
Gregory Peck´s grandson to play Spock in new ´Star Trek´

Gregory Peck´s grandson to play Spock in new ´Star Trek´
Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Pakistani celebrities rejoice on Independence Day

Pakistani celebrities rejoice on Independence Day

Load More load more

Spotlight

Messi to skip Argentina friendlies

Messi to skip Argentina friendlies
Sania Mirza gets back to a troll with powerful reply

Sania Mirza gets back to a troll with powerful reply
Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Burj Khalifa lights up Pak flag in celebration of Independence Day

Burj Khalifa lights up Pak flag in celebration of Independence Day

Photos & Videos

Watch: PTI MPA declares viral video as 'half truth and misleading'

Watch: PTI MPA declares viral video as 'half truth and misleading'
Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Pakistan’s Independence celebrations in China

Pakistan’s Independence celebrations in China
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat