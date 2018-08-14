Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Pakistan’s highly acclaimed singer Hadiqa Kiani has expressed her love for her country on the 71st Independence Day in the form of a song.

The 44-year-old singer surrounded herself by the ravishing beauty of the country as she sang her rendition of one of the most adored national songs titled ‘Sohni Dharti’ on her official Instagram page.

The Boohey Barian singer’s cover of Begum Shehnaz’s track garnered over 7,496 views in merely an hour with numerous fans dropping comments full of love and adoration for the singer.





As Pakistan turns 71, the entire country is reveling in their own distinctive ways, with numerous celebrities stepping forward to articulate their elation and spirits of patriotism through ample tweets and messages on social media.