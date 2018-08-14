Mon August 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
New MNAs take oath; Bilawal, Zar Taj Gul, Shah Zain Bugti, Fawad among new faces

New MNAs take oath; Bilawal, Zar Taj Gul, Shah Zain Bugti, Fawad among new faces
Pakistan belongs to them

Pakistan belongs to them
Sidhu gets visa to attend Imran’s oath taking ceremony

Sidhu gets visa to attend Imran’s oath taking ceremony
The Karachi of the past

The Karachi of the past
‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA

‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA
Read, what is the aim of Bilawal’s struggle?

Read, what is the aim of Bilawal’s struggle?
Social media reacts as newly elected MNAs take oath

Social media reacts as newly elected MNAs take oath

Pakistan backs Turkey in row with Trump over pastor’s arrest

Pakistan backs Turkey in row with Trump over pastor’s arrest
Imran Khan to get security, not protocol: Fawad Chaudhry

Imran Khan to get security, not protocol: Fawad Chaudhry
Governor-designate Imran Ismail is acting like an emperor: PPP

Governor-designate Imran Ismail is acting like an emperor: PPP
Demolish Bilawal House walls or face legal action: Imran Ismail tells PPP

Demolish Bilawal House walls or face legal action: Imran Ismail tells PPP
The inside story of Imran's meeting with Atif Khan, KP CM-designate

The inside story of Imran's meeting with Atif Khan, KP CM-designate

Pakistan

APP
August 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nation celebrating 71st Independence Day with fervor, enthusiasm

ISLAMABAD: The nation is celebrating 71st Independence Day of Pakistan today Tuesday August 14, with traditional fervour and enthusiasm.

Fireworks began as soon as the clock struck 12:00 am midnight. Government buildings have also been illuminated to celebrate the Independence Day.

Special prayers will be offered in mosques at dawn for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country and for the resolution of long standing issue of Kashmir.

Educational institutions have arranged art exhibitions, declamation contests, national songs competitions and tableau shows.

Horse and cattle shows, folk music and stage shows, sports tournaments for children, exhibitions of fruits and vegetables have also been organized in villages, towns and cities across the country.

The services of heroes of Pakistan Movement will also be highlighted through electronic and print media on the day to pay tribute to their struggle for making Pakistan a reality.

Discussions have also been organized at various places to highlight the significance of Ideology of Pakistan.

All major roads and avenues of the Federal and provincial capitals have been decorated with flags, banners and buntings.

Cleanliness drives in cities, towns and villages with active participation of non-governmental organizations and general public have already been carried out by the provincial governments.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Bilawal hopes to live up to expectations after making parliamentary debut

Bilawal hopes to live up to expectations after making parliamentary debut
30 Indian fishermen handed over to BSF at Wagah

30 Indian fishermen handed over to BSF at Wagah
Jahangir Tareen congratulates Qasim Suri, Mazari on their nominations

Jahangir Tareen congratulates Qasim Suri, Mazari on their nominations
Pak Army plants 2 million trees under ‘Sarsabz-o-Shadab Pakistan’ campaign

Pak Army plants 2 million trees under ‘Sarsabz-o-Shadab Pakistan’ campaign
Load More load more

Spotlight

Japanese medical school rigging entrance exam results to keep female candidates out

Japanese medical school rigging entrance exam results to keep female candidates out
Hania Amir bursts out on Twitter about sexual harassment

Hania Amir bursts out on Twitter about sexual harassment
‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA

‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA
“Sui-Dhaaga”: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan shares screen for the first time

“Sui-Dhaaga”: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan shares screen for the first time

Photos & Videos

PAF rejuvenates spirits with new song ahead of Independence Day

PAF rejuvenates spirits with new song ahead of Independence Day
Polish traveler tenders apology after PIA video receives backlash

Polish traveler tenders apology after PIA video receives backlash
'Wreck-It Ralph 2' trailer breaks the internet

'Wreck-It Ralph 2' trailer breaks the internet
Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'

Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'