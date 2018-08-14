Nation celebrating 71st Independence Day with fervor, enthusiasm

ISLAMABAD: The nation is celebrating 71st Independence Day of Pakistan today Tuesday August 14, with traditional fervour and enthusiasm.



Fireworks began as soon as the clock struck 12:00 am midnight. Government buildings have also been illuminated to celebrate the Independence Day.

Special prayers will be offered in mosques at dawn for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country and for the resolution of long standing issue of Kashmir.

Educational institutions have arranged art exhibitions, declamation contests, national songs competitions and tableau shows.

Horse and cattle shows, folk music and stage shows, sports tournaments for children, exhibitions of fruits and vegetables have also been organized in villages, towns and cities across the country.

The services of heroes of Pakistan Movement will also be highlighted through electronic and print media on the day to pay tribute to their struggle for making Pakistan a reality.

Discussions have also been organized at various places to highlight the significance of Ideology of Pakistan.

All major roads and avenues of the Federal and provincial capitals have been decorated with flags, banners and buntings.

Cleanliness drives in cities, towns and villages with active participation of non-governmental organizations and general public have already been carried out by the provincial governments.