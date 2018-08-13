Chinese commander praises Pakistan army’s contributions for regional peace

RAWALPINDI: Commander Chinese People’s Armed Police General Wang Ning met with Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters on Monday, said the Inter-Services Public Relations statement.



The two discussed matters related to regional security and professional interest.

General Wang also acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s contributions to peace and stability in the region.

The visiting dignitary also ‘discussed proposals to increase bilateral cooperation in fields of counter terrorism, security training and sharing of experience,’ said the press statement.