Mon August 13, 2018
Web Desk
August 13, 2018

ICC greets Shoaib Akhtar on his 43rd birthday

DUBAI: The global cricket sport on Monday greeted former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar on his 43rd birthday.

Akhtar famously known as Pindi Express is regarded as the fastest bowler of all time, reaching a top speed of 161.3kmph, and claimed 444 international wickets.

“Happy birthday to the Rawalpindi Express, @shoaib100mph! ⚡️,” International Cricket Council tweeted.

The 43-year-old cricketer bagged 247 wickets in his 163 one-day matches at an impressive average of 24.97. In 46 Test matches, the Rawalpindi-born player got 178 wickets for Pakistan at an average of 25.69.

He also played 15 T20 matches claiming 19 wickets before calling time to his career spanning 14 years.  

