Remembering Sridevi on her 55th birth anniversary

The world is remembering India’s iconic actor Sridevi who passed away earlier this year, on her 55th birth anniversary.



The entire world was taken aback when the celebrated artist passed away in February this year leaving her family and close friends shattered.

The English Vinglish actor’s brother-in-law and Bollywood’s acclaimed actor Anil Kapoor stepped forward on Twitter to pay accolades to the deceased star on her 55th birthday.

“A true star that shone brightly on-screen & lit up the lives of everyone she touched. Not a day goes by when we don’t miss you Sri. We see your reflection in #JanhviKapoor & #KhushiKapoor everyday. You live on in our hearts & minds...” stated the tweet.

The Chandni starlet was also remembered by her husband Boney Kapoor who in conversation with Pinkvilla stated: “There are heroes and then there are legends, heroes get remembered but legends never die’ Sri lives with us every day.. not a minute goes by when we don’t miss her.”

Sridevi’s daughter Jahnvi Kapoor, who has just broken into the Bollywood industry also commemorated her late mother in an Instagram post pictures from the family’s archive.







