Mon August 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
New MNAs take oath; Bilawal, Zar Taj Gul, Shah Zain Bugti, Fawad among new faces

New MNAs take oath; Bilawal, Zar Taj Gul, Shah Zain Bugti, Fawad among new faces
Pakistan belongs to them

Pakistan belongs to them
Our state entities

Our state entities
The Karachi of the past

The Karachi of the past
Marvi Rashdi – family’s first female graduate becomes MPA

Marvi Rashdi – family’s first female graduate becomes MPA
Rumours rife about Ehsan Mani’s appointment as PCB chief

Rumours rife about Ehsan Mani’s appointment as PCB chief
Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan

Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
Pakistan backs Turkey in row with Trump over pastor’s arrest

Pakistan backs Turkey in row with Trump over pastor’s arrest
PIA plane stranded in Africa causes loss to national exchequer

PIA plane stranded in Africa causes loss to national exchequer
Pak army to plant 10 million trees

Pak army to plant 10 million trees
Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser

Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 13, 2018

Share

Turkish lira hammered again as crisis spills into Asian markets

Turkish lira hammered again as crisis spills into Asian markets
Read More

Turkish lira hammered again as crisis spills into Asian markets

HONG KONG: Asian markets tumbled and the Turkish lira dived almost eight percent Monday on fears...

Read More
Advertisement

Pakistan backs Turkey in row with Trump over pastor’s arrest

ISLAMABAD: As the US - Turkey ties continued to sour, Pakistan Monday said it would stand along with its long term ally Turkey and voiced opposition to the threats of imposition of unilateral sanctions by the US President over arrest of an American pastor.

"Pakistan, in principle, is opposed to imposition of unilateral sanctions against any country.

The solution to any and all issues should lie in dialogue, mutual understanding and goodwill," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

"Any steps or actions to the contrary only undermine the peace and stability and make the solution to a problem more difficult and intractable," a statement from the Spokesperson's Office said.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said Pakistan acknowledges and greatly appreciates Turkey’s invaluable role towards regional and international peace and stability.

It is also a vital member and engine of the global economy, the statement said.

"The people and the Government of Pakistan reiterate their strong support for the Government and the people of Turkey in their quest for peace and prosperity, and as always, will continue to stand by them towards the achievement of these shared goals," the Foreign Office said.

Lira hit again

A dispute between NATO allies Turkey and the United States -- which reached new intensity over the detention of an American pastor -- has hammered the lira and also raised questions over the future partnership between Washington and Ankara.

It caused global market jitters last week as investors fretted over potential economic contagion from Turkey, particularly to European banks.

The already embattled Turkish lira tumbled some 16 percent against the dollar on Friday as US President Donald Trump said he had doubled tariffs on steel and aluminium from Turkey.

 ´Sanctions unacceptable´

American pastor Andrew Brunson has been held since October 2016 on terror and espionage charges and, if convicted, could face a jail term of 35 years. Trump has described his detention as a "total disgrace" and urged Erdogan to free him immediately.

A delegation led by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal failed to secure a deal last Wednesday in talks in Washington on a number of issues including Brunson.

Erdogan confirmed media reports that Washington gave Onal´s delegation a deadline of 6:00 pm last Wednesday for the release of Brunson "otherwise the sanctions will begin".

"President Erdogan of Turkey is showing no sign of backing down against the US," said market analyst David Madden at CMC Markets UK, adding the crisis risked having a "knock-on effect" around Europe.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said it was not possible to understand or accept the sanctions and threats.

"We expect the US to stand by our traditional friendly relations and our relationship as allies at the NATO," he told a gathering in Ankara.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

No ´ambitions´ to be next Imran Khan

No ´ambitions´ to be next Imran Khan
Pak army to plant 10 million trees

Pak army to plant 10 million trees
Imran Khan to take oath as PM of Pakistan on August 18

Imran Khan to take oath as PM of Pakistan on August 18
PTI nominates Qasim Suri from Balochistan for NA Deputy Speaker

PTI nominates Qasim Suri from Balochistan for NA Deputy Speaker
Load More load more

Spotlight

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi
Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters

Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters
England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test

England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test
Bit-part role: No bowling, no batting, no catch for Rashid in 2nd Test rout

Bit-part role: No bowling, no batting, no catch for Rashid in 2nd Test rout

Photos & Videos

WATCH: Moment when Imran Khan shook hands with Bilawal Bhutto

WATCH: Moment when Imran Khan shook hands with Bilawal Bhutto
'Wreck-It Ralph 2' trailer breaks the internet

'Wreck-It Ralph 2' trailer breaks the internet
Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'

Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan