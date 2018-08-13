PTI nominates Qasim Suri from Balochistan for NA Deputy Speaker

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has nominated Qasim Khan Suri, MNA from Balochistan, for the slot of National Assembly Deputy Speaker.



Talking to media in Islamabad, Asad Qaiser announced the decision taken by PTI’s core committee at Imran Khan’s residence on Monday.

Suri, Secretary General PTI Balochistan, was elected from NA-265 and an active member of party’s Central Core Committee.