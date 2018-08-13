Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'

Pakistan’s bathing beauty Mehwish Hayat just saw the teaser for Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ and she can’t help but think the story is akin to one of her own film’s titled ‘Actor In Law’.



The acclaimed actor had taken to Twitter to express her opinion about Bollywood’s upcoming film ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ having a somewhat similar storyline to her film ‘Actor In Law.’

“Just saw the Batti Gul Meter Chalu trailer. Major deja vu. Reminds me a lot of my film Actor in Law. Great to see that our neighbours are now taking inspiration from our movies,” stated the tweet.

The Shahid Kapoor-starrer is bringing to light the perpetual issue of electricity theft in India where the Bollywood heartthrob is donning the avatar of a lawyer much like Fahad Mustufa’s character in Actor In Law.

Hayat’s observation however, left social media divided with some agreeing and many stepping forward to disagree.



