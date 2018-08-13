'Wreck-It Ralph 2' trailer breaks the internet

A newly-released sneak peek from the 'Wreck-It Ralph' sequel gives you a real insight to the Disney world. The animated comedy brings together Ariel, Aurora, Mulan, Pocahontas, Tiana and more classic Disney princesses for a hilariously tongue-in-cheek sequence in which they send- outdated views on gender politics in past films.



As evident by the title, 'Wreck-It Ralph 2' will take the animated video game characters into the internet. It basically works on the concept of a video game villain’s quest for redemption and self-worth away from his perfunctory role, backed by characters from familiar video game properties. However in past the animated film was a huge hit for Disney, raking in $471.2 million globally.

The official synopsis of the film is as follows,

"Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2" leaves Litwak's video arcade behind, venturing into the uncharted, expansive and thrilling world of the internet - which may or may not survive Ralph's wrecking. Video game bad Ralph (voice of John C. Reilly) and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz (voice of Sarah Silverman) must risk it all by traveling to the World Wide Web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope's video game, Sugar Rush. In way over their heads, Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet - the netizens - to help navigate their way, including a website entrepreneur named Yesss (voice of Taraji P. Henson), who is the head algorithm and the heart and soul of trend-making website "Buzztube."

The movie will hit the big screens on 21st November’18.