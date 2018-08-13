Mon August 13, 2018
New MNAs take oath; Bilawal, Zar Taj Gul, Shah Zain Bugti, Fawad among new faces

New MNAs take oath; Bilawal, Zar Taj Gul, Shah Zain Bugti, Fawad among new faces
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 13, 2018

Coke Studio's house band member threatened, beaten in Lahore

Babar Ali Khanna, tabla and dholak player of Coke Studio’s house band received threats and was assaulted on Sunday night outside his residence in Lahore.

The musician had reported the incident in a live video on Facebook to provide details of the incidents and show the state of his house consequential to the attack.

The artist with a career spanning over 29 years revealed that he was threatened, beaten and also had bricks thrown at his house.

Khanna’s neighbor also became part of the live video verifying the incident and providing additional details stating that the offense was conducted by 10 men on motorbikes outside his house.

“He is a very respected individual in our neighborhood, someone of good character and whatever has happened is very unfair,” one of the neighbors went on to say.

I don’t know who those people were but this is not right and Babar is well-respected in the neighborhood. We are all terrified,” stated another.

The artist who has been affiliated with Coke Studio since its first season claimed to be unaware of who the men were.

