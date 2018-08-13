Mon August 13, 2018
World

Web Desk
August 13, 2018

Prince Charles' secret relationship with Princess Diana's sister

Startling details have come forth in a report published in a UK daily recently, which states that Prince Charles was dating Lady Sarah – Princess Diana’s sister - before he got married to her.

Charles was involved with Sarah when he met Diana in 1977. While he was facing mounting pressure from his family to get married, Sarah refused Charles’ offer of marriage.

According to the report, Lady Sarah even accompanied Charles on the visit to plush Swiss ski resort Klosters during their relationship.

While there is not much known about the couple, it is reportedly said that Charles ended the relationship abruptly because he did not like Sarah interacting with a journalist at the resort during their trip.

“Sarah was disarmingly frank about her boyfriend and declared she would not marry Charles ‘if he were the dustman or the King of England,” informed a journalist.

Charles then went on to marry Princess Diana in 1981, after which he became the Prince of Wales, whereas Lady Sarah tied the knot with Neil McCorquodale.

However, in a tragic car accident that claimed the life of Princess Diana in 1997, Charles married Camilla Parker, who after their marriage became the Dutchess of Cornwall.

