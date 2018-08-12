Royat-e-Hilal Committee meeting being held for ZilHaj moon sighting

KARACHI: The meeting of the Pakistan Royat-e-Hilal Committee, a moon sighting body, is being held for ZilHaj moon sighting here at the Weather Complex on Sunday.

Astronauts have predicted that the crescent is likely to appear on Sunday and Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated in Pakistan on August 22.

Chairman Royat-e-Hilal Committee, under the chairmanship of Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, is being held in Karachi while the meetings of Zonal Royat-e-Hilal Committee are being held at the Provincial Headquarters.

According to the astronauts, the month of Zilhaj will be of 29 days.

Eid-ul-Azha is likely to fall on August 22 in Pakistan while the month of ZilHaj has already begun in Saudi Arabia as the moon was sighted there yesterday (Saturday).

Zil-Hajj is the twelfth and final month in the Islamic calendar. It is the month in which the Hajj pilgrimage takes place.

The Zil-Haj moon has also been sighted in Australia where Eid-ul -Adha will be celebrated on August 22.