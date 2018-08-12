Sat August 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Shehbaz, Bilawal, Khursheed to be invited to Imran Khan’s oath-taking: Fawad

Shehbaz, Bilawal, Khursheed to be invited to Imran Khan’s oath-taking: Fawad
PTI nominates Imran Ismail for Sindh Governor

PTI nominates Imran Ismail for Sindh Governor

Iran slams US for 'bullying' Turkey

Iran slams US for 'bullying' Turkey
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
PTI number swells to 158 in NA with 28 women, five minority seats

PTI number swells to 158 in NA with 28 women, five minority seats
Gujranwala teacher beats up principal over non-payment of salary

Gujranwala teacher beats up principal over non-payment of salary
Pakistan lauds the white on its flag on National Minority Day

Pakistan lauds the white on its flag on National Minority Day
Erdogan warns Turkey´s partnership with US 'in jeopardy'

Erdogan warns Turkey´s partnership with US 'in jeopardy'
Three Chinese among five wounded in Balochistan suicide attack

Three Chinese among five wounded in Balochistan suicide attack
Zil-Hajj moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

Zil-Hajj moon sighted in Saudi Arabia
Repatriating Haqqani under new charges of embezzlement unlikely to succeed

Repatriating Haqqani under new charges of embezzlement unlikely to succeed
Pakistan Navy rescues fishermen from sunken vessel

Pakistan Navy rescues fishermen from sunken vessel

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Fakhar-e-Alam felicitates Imran Ismail for his nomination as Sindh Governor

Lahore: Acclaimed Pakistani actor, TV host, and singer Fakhar-e-Alam has congratulated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Ismail over his nomination as Sindh Governor.

In a tweet after PTI Chairman Imran Khan named Imran Ismail as next Sindh Governor, Fakhar said, ‘Big Congrats to my dear friend Imran Ismail for his soon to be appointment as Governor Sindh.”

The actor went on to say, “You [Imran Ismail] deserve it bro. It’s been a long 22 years and I know all those personal sacrifices you made and the struggle throughout.

He also congratulated Imran Ismail’s wife and kids over this nomination.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has named senior leader of the party Imran Ismail as the next Governor of Sindh.

The party formally announced the chairman’s approval of Imran Ismail’s nomination as governor on Saturday.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Governor summons Punjab Assembly’s inaugural session on August 15

Governor summons Punjab Assembly’s inaugural session on August 15
PTI's nominated Governor Imran Ismail says will work jointly for resolving issues of Sindh

PTI's nominated Governor Imran Ismail says will work jointly for resolving issues of Sindh
Repatriating Haqqani under new charges of embezzlement unlikely to succeed

Repatriating Haqqani under new charges of embezzlement unlikely to succeed
PTI number swells to 158 in NA with 28 women, five minority seats

PTI number swells to 158 in NA with 28 women, five minority seats
Load More load more

Spotlight

Fakhar-e-Alam felicitates Imran Ismail for his nomination as Sindh Governor

Fakhar-e-Alam felicitates Imran Ismail for his nomination as Sindh Governor
Junaid Khan becomes father of baby boy

Junaid Khan becomes father of baby boy
Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film

Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film
Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post
Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan