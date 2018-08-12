Fakhar-e-Alam felicitates Imran Ismail for his nomination as Sindh Governor

Lahore: Acclaimed Pakistani actor, TV host, and singer Fakhar-e-Alam has congratulated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Ismail over his nomination as Sindh Governor.



In a tweet after PTI Chairman Imran Khan named Imran Ismail as next Sindh Governor, Fakhar said, ‘Big Congrats to my dear friend Imran Ismail for his soon to be appointment as Governor Sindh.”

The actor went on to say, “You [Imran Ismail] deserve it bro. It’s been a long 22 years and I know all those personal sacrifices you made and the struggle throughout.

He also congratulated Imran Ismail’s wife and kids over this nomination.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has named senior leader of the party Imran Ismail as the next Governor of Sindh.

The party formally announced the chairman’s approval of Imran Ismail’s nomination as governor on Saturday.