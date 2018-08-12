Sat August 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Shehbaz, Bilawal, Khursheed to be invited to Imran Khan’s oath-taking: Fawad

Shehbaz, Bilawal, Khursheed to be invited to Imran Khan’s oath-taking: Fawad
PTI nominates Imran Ismail for Sindh Governor

PTI nominates Imran Ismail for Sindh Governor

Iran slams US for 'bullying' Turkey

Iran slams US for 'bullying' Turkey
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
PTI number swells to 158 in NA with 28 women, five minority seats

PTI number swells to 158 in NA with 28 women, five minority seats
Gujranwala teacher beats up principal over non-payment of salary

Gujranwala teacher beats up principal over non-payment of salary
Pakistan lauds the white on its flag on National Minority Day

Pakistan lauds the white on its flag on National Minority Day
Erdogan warns Turkey´s partnership with US 'in jeopardy'

Erdogan warns Turkey´s partnership with US 'in jeopardy'
Three Chinese among five wounded in Balochistan suicide attack

Three Chinese among five wounded in Balochistan suicide attack
Zil-Hajj moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

Zil-Hajj moon sighted in Saudi Arabia
Repatriating Haqqani under new charges of embezzlement unlikely to succeed

Repatriating Haqqani under new charges of embezzlement unlikely to succeed
Pakistan Navy rescues fishermen from sunken vessel

Pakistan Navy rescues fishermen from sunken vessel

Pakistan

APP
August 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PTI's nominated Governor Imran Ismail says will work jointly for resolving issues of Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s nominated candidate for Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail Saturday said PTI would work jointly to resolve issues of people of the province specially those of mega city Karachi.

Imran Ismail said PTI federal government would launch mega projects in Sindh province as promised by its chief Imran Khan.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had gained majority in Sindh and was in position to form its government there and PTI respected their mandate.

He said the PTI would establish a working relationship with the PPP government in Sindh to resolve public issues.

Imran Ismail said PTI was determined to eradicate menace of corruption and bring development in Karachi and the entire province.

PTI chief Imran Khan had the political will to resolve issues by strengthening national institutions besides empowering local government system, he said.

He said Police reforms would be introduced to improve performance of the department in the Sindh province.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Repatriating Haqqani under new charges of embezzlement unlikely to succeed

Repatriating Haqqani under new charges of embezzlement unlikely to succeed
PTI number swells to 158 in NA with 28 women, five minority seats

PTI number swells to 158 in NA with 28 women, five minority seats
PTI nominates Imran Ismail for Sindh Governor

PTI nominates Imran Ismail for Sindh Governor

Kapil Dev, Navjot Sidhu confirmed for Imran Khan's oath-taking ceremony

Kapil Dev, Navjot Sidhu confirmed for Imran Khan's oath-taking ceremony
Load More load more

Spotlight

Vidya Balan is expected to play Indira Gandhi in upcoming web series

Vidya Balan is expected to play Indira Gandhi in upcoming web series
Junaid Khan becomes father of baby boy

Junaid Khan becomes father of baby boy
Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film

Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film
Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post
Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan