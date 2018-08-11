Sat August 11, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 11, 2018

Kapil Dev, Navjot Sidhu confirmed for Imran Khan's oath-taking ceremony

Kapil Dev (left), Navjot Singh Sindhu (centre), Sunil Gawaskar (right) 

Former Indian cricketers Kapil Dev and Navjot Singh Sidhu will be attending Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony, PTI leader Faisal Javed confirmed.

The ceremony will also be attended by Pakistan’s international cricketers Wasim Akram, Javed Miandad, Aqib Javed, Inzam-ul-Haq, Waqar Younis among other star cricketers from 1992, he said.

However, fellow cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has excused from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s invitation due to work commitment and has wished Imran luck in advance his oath-taking as the prime minister of Pakistan.

Gavaskar bailed out from the ceremony for a test match in England on August 18, where he is due to be present, sources mentioned.

"As a cricketer, Imran Khan has visited India a number of times. He has interacted with Indians. He understands India, so I have a lot of expectations from him as far as India's relations with Pakistan are concerned," Gavaskar said.

As per party’s statement released last week, the ceremony will be completely national in its façade and essence, as Khan has decided to go for a simple and austere ceremony.

