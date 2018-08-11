Haniya Aslam makes a comeback in Coke Studio with “Main Irada”

The acclaimed duo of Zeb Bangash and Haniya Aslam contributed a lot to the music industry and now she takes the place behind the mike once again as Coke Studio 11 rolls in.

With Zoe Viccaji, she sings “Main Irada” which is rather an inducement to gather all women under the umbrella of women empowerment and self-reliance of women that is the need of the hour. Cherry on the top, Rufus Shahzad’s very pleasing harmonious-infused intro and the chorus of “Main Irada” which wants the listener to put the song on repeat.

As soon as the song was out, it created a hype in a nick of time with fans tweeting their appreciation and love for the song, They all mentioned on how Hania’s com back was not less than a treat from Coke Studio. Moreover, Coke Studio also tweeted on the remarkable fusion of music saying,

“From Haniya and Rachel’s textured earthy vocals to Shamu Bai’s pitch-perfect voice, paired with Ariana and Amrina’s bright and chirpy chants, “MainIrada” is an iconic women's anthem with a powerful message!”

As it goes, it pours more meaning to “womanism” and existence of women as humans!