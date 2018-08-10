‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan

Fri August 10, 2018
Web Desk
August 10, 2018

Shehzad Roy meets with Imran Khan to discuss educational reforms

Pakistan’s acclaimed singer Shehzad Roy met with the incoming prime minister Imran Khan on Friday to discuss education reforms.

The 41 years old musician had announced details of his meeting with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief where stating the two had “discussed education reforms.”

“Just met Khan Sahab, Prime Minister elect. While discussing other things , we discussed education reforms. He said “it’s about time”. I have a reason to believe that change is on the horizon,” the tweet had read.

The ‘Mukhra’ singer had previously been affiliated with the former cricketer’s party as well by performing at numerous of PTI’s political gatherings and voicing out support for the premier elect at multiple times in the past.  

