Fri August 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th

Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th
Women and the law

Women and the law
Not a promising start

Not a promising start
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla

PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla
Saudi-backed bank ready to lend $4bln loan to PTI govt

Saudi-backed bank ready to lend $4bln loan to PTI govt
PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination

PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination
South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot

South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot
Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Lt Gen Javed Mehmood Bukhari appointed as Corps Commander Bahawalpur

Lt Gen Javed Mehmood Bukhari appointed as Corps Commander Bahawalpur
PTI govt to form panel for repatriating $200 bn: Asad

PTI govt to form panel for repatriating $200 bn: Asad
Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

MUMBAI: It would be surprising for many to know that Indian censor board consider Pakistan a ‘friendly’ country when it muted word 'Pakistan' from the movie Vishwaroopam 2.

Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2 was released today in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages.

According to details, Central Board of Film Certification made 14 cuts in Hindi version while Tamil version has been given 22 cuts.

On the other hand, cuts in Tamil version include muting the words ‘bastard’, ‘babu’, ‘Pakistan’, ‘South Block’, ‘Bharat Mata’ and ‘Allah’. These cuts by CBFC are also supported by reasons such as vulgarity, defamation and for muting the word ‘Pakistan’, the reason given is ‘friendly relations’.

The board didn’t explain why the words like ‘Pakistan’ and ‘Allah’ were deemed unfit for Tamil audience and were allowed in Hindi version.

The Hindi version of the film was given 14 cuts which include muting the words, ‘IFS’ and ‘foreign service’. Adding the ‘fiction disclaimer’, reducing the visual of tearing of burkha, reducing visuals which are high on blood and gore have all been included in this list. The list also suggested a ‘lip lock’ scene be removed and be replaced with ‘hero and heroine looking towards each other’.

Along with these, the cuts include reduction of ‘bedroom scenes’ by 50% and even trimming the shot of ‘twisting of hand’.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!
Comedian Hasan Minhaj gets his own weekly show on Netflix

Comedian Hasan Minhaj gets his own weekly show on Netflix

'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China

'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China
Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding's success

Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding's success
Load More load more

Spotlight

Comedian Hasan Minhaj gets his own weekly show on Netflix

Comedian Hasan Minhaj gets his own weekly show on Netflix

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!
Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship

Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship
NASA counts down to launch of first spacecraft to ‘touch Sun’

NASA counts down to launch of first spacecraft to ‘touch Sun’

Photos & Videos

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function
Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding's success

Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding's success
'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China

'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China
Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan