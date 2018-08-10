Fri August 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination

PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination
Women and the law

Women and the law
Not a promising start

Not a promising start
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
Husain Haqqani can be repatriated to Pakistan, SC told

Husain Haqqani can be repatriated to Pakistan, SC told
‘Keep thy swords in sheaths’

‘Keep thy swords in sheaths’
Pakistan poised for $4bln loan from Islamic Development Bank

Pakistan poised for $4bln loan from Islamic Development Bank
Caretakers carve out tax reform proposals for new government

Caretakers carve out tax reform proposals for new government
South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot

South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot
ECP demands signed apology from Imran

ECP demands signed apology from Imran
PTI govt to form panel for repatriating $200 bn: Asad

PTI govt to form panel for repatriating $200 bn: Asad
Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Italy opens gateway for filmmakers in Pakistan

KARACHI: Pakistan and Italy probed over the possibility of cooperation to work together in cinema and advertisement industry at a seminar, named, 'The most beautiful locations for the world of cinema and advertisement’ held at a local hotel on Thursday.

Italian consulate and the Italian Association of Cinematography and Audiovisual Industry (ANICA) were the main organizers of the event, however; the delegation from Italy comprised Italian Consul-General Anna Ruffino, ANICA head Roberto Stabile and Assunta Rupert. The forum was open to suggestion and questions from the audience as they responded to the queries of Pakistani filmmakers and representatives of advertising agencies.

ANICA Head, Roberto Stabile exhibited his eagerness to work with Pakistani films by saying that Pakistan’s cinema industry was growing rapidly and that Italy was looking forward for opportunities to co-produce films, simultaneously. He further added on how producers will find ease in setting up projects in Italy as it has best tax rebate system in Europe and gives 35% tax rebate on all the expenses incurred in Italy by a foreign producer.

Shedding more light on it, Ruperto said that Italy was the most technologically-advanced country in filmmaking and shared that a large number of Oscars, relating to the technical side of film making, had gone to Italian professionals. She added that Italy also offers incredible locations.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

It's official! Nick Jonas confirms engagement with Priyanka Chopra

It's official! Nick Jonas confirms engagement with Priyanka Chopra

Singer Daddy Yankee of 'Despacito' fame robbed of two million euros in jewels

Singer Daddy Yankee of 'Despacito' fame robbed of two million euros in jewels
Ranveer Singh, his female fans mobbed by unruly crowd during an event

Ranveer Singh, his female fans mobbed by unruly crowd during an event
Shahid Kapoor spellbound over wife Mira’s debut

Shahid Kapoor spellbound over wife Mira’s debut
Load More load more

Spotlight

Samsung unveils newest smartphone hoping for sales boost

Samsung unveils newest smartphone hoping for sales boost
Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas
Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship

Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship
Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Photos & Videos

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening