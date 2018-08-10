Italy opens gateway for filmmakers in Pakistan

KARACHI: Pakistan and Italy probed over the possibility of cooperation to work together in cinema and advertisement industry at a seminar, named, 'The most beautiful locations for the world of cinema and advertisement’ held at a local hotel on Thursday.



Italian consulate and the Italian Association of Cinematography and Audiovisual Industry (ANICA) were the main organizers of the event, however; the delegation from Italy comprised Italian Consul-General Anna Ruffino, ANICA head Roberto Stabile and Assunta Rupert. The forum was open to suggestion and questions from the audience as they responded to the queries of Pakistani filmmakers and representatives of advertising agencies.

ANICA Head, Roberto Stabile exhibited his eagerness to work with Pakistani films by saying that Pakistan’s cinema industry was growing rapidly and that Italy was looking forward for opportunities to co-produce films, simultaneously. He further added on how producers will find ease in setting up projects in Italy as it has best tax rebate system in Europe and gives 35% tax rebate on all the expenses incurred in Italy by a foreign producer.

Shedding more light on it, Ruperto said that Italy was the most technologically-advanced country in filmmaking and shared that a large number of Oscars, relating to the technical side of film making, had gone to Italian professionals. She added that Italy also offers incredible locations.