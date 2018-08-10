Fri August 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination

PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination
Women and the law

Women and the law
Not a promising start

Not a promising start
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
Husain Haqqani can be repatriated to Pakistan, SC told

Husain Haqqani can be repatriated to Pakistan, SC told
‘Keep thy swords in sheaths’

‘Keep thy swords in sheaths’
Pakistan poised for $4bln loan from Islamic Development Bank

Pakistan poised for $4bln loan from Islamic Development Bank
Caretakers carve out tax reform proposals for new government

Caretakers carve out tax reform proposals for new government
South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot

South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot
ECP demands signed apology from Imran

ECP demands signed apology from Imran
PTI govt to form panel for repatriating $200 bn: Asad

PTI govt to form panel for repatriating $200 bn: Asad
Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Entertainment

AFP
August 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Singer Daddy Yankee of 'Despacito' fame robbed of two million euros in jewels

MADRID: A thief who pretended to be Daddy Yankee stole two million euros in jewels from the reggaeton star´s hotel room safe in Spain, his representatives and local media said Thursday.

The 41-year-old singer, best known for his catchy summer dance song "Despacito" which he performs along with fellow Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi, "was the victim of a robbery while he was out of his hotel in Valencia" in eastern Spain, his representatives, Nevarez PR, said in a Twitter message.

"No more statements will be given so as to not to hinder the investigation in any way," Nevarez PR added. The singer himself made no mention of the theft himself on social media, where he has millions of followers.

Ramon Luis Ayala, better known as Daddy Yankee, reported the theft of diamonds and gems from his hotel room safe to police on Tuesday night, online local newspaper Las Provincias reported.

A spokeswoman for local police in Valencia confirmed it was investigating a theft of jewels and cash from a hotel in the Mediterranean city on Tuesday but declined to identify the name of the victim.

According to Las Provincias a man who presented himself as Daddy Yankee, reggaeton´s best-known name, asked a hotel employee to open the safe in the singer´s room. He then took two million euros in jewels from the room.

The man also took jewels and cash from other hotel rooms where members of Daddy Yankee´s crew were staying, according to the paper.

Police questioned Daddy Yankee and his crew, as well as hotel employees and inspected the room, but did not find fingerprints or other clues, it added.

Daddy Yankee gave a concert in Valencia on Sunday as part of a European tour.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Italy opens gateway for filmmakers in Pakistan

Italy opens gateway for filmmakers in Pakistan
It's official! Nick Jonas confirms engagement with Priyanka Chopra

It's official! Nick Jonas confirms engagement with Priyanka Chopra

Ranveer Singh, his female fans mobbed by unruly crowd during an event

Ranveer Singh, his female fans mobbed by unruly crowd during an event
Shahid Kapoor spellbound over wife Mira’s debut

Shahid Kapoor spellbound over wife Mira’s debut
Load More load more

Spotlight

Samsung unveils newest smartphone hoping for sales boost

Samsung unveils newest smartphone hoping for sales boost
Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas
Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship

Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship
Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Photos & Videos

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening