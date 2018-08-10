Ranveer Singh, his female fans mobbed by unruly crowd during an event





MUMBAI: Bollywood's actor Ranveer Singh, who is popular among the youth, was thronged by a crowd of fans during an event of a store opening in Mumbai on Wednesday.

In a video clip , that went viral on social media, the actor can be seen clicking selfies with female fans when a group of men, who came to the venue to catch a glimpse of their favourite star, began pushing in. Ranveer politely asked them to have patience and wait for their turn. He then took pictures with them, too.

On his way back to his car, Ranveer was mobbed by crowd as he stopped to take pictures with fans, showing special attention to the girls, who weren’t able to push their way through the crowd.

The stylish actor interacted with the press and his fans as he reportedly had invited them to the store by announcing it on social media. Ranveer was at his fashionable best at the event.

He even jumped on the roof of his car and waved to the gathered crowd, which was large enough to cause a small traffic jam.