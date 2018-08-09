Thu August 09, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 9, 2018

After defending Weinstein last year, Lindsay Lohan now in trouble for bashing #MeToo movement

Hollywood actor Lindsay Lohan has ignited a controversy, saying the global phenomenon of #MeToo is making women appear ‘weak.’

The Mena Girls star during an interview with The Times, revealed that her experiences in the industry have remained pleasant, saying: “So, I don’t really have anything to say. I can’t speak on something I didn’t live, right? Look, I am very supportive of women. Everyone goes through their own experiences in their own ways.”

She went on to say: “If it happens at that moment, you discuss it at that moment. You make it a real thing by making it a police report. I’m going to really hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against all these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women. You have these girls who come out, who don’t even know who they are, who do it for the attention. That is taking away from the fact that it happened.”

The widespread movement that was sparked last year following charges of sexual harassment placed on Hollywood’s acclaimed producer Harvey Weinstein, had encouraged multiple women from all around the world into reporting their experiences with harassment that had subsequently brought many bigwigs under scrutiny.

The 32-year-old actor had even then defended the movie mogul in spite of the world standing against him.

“I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now. I don’t think it’s right, what’s going on,” stated the actor.

The Freaky Friday actor had also revealed in an instagram video which she laterdeleted: “He’s never harmed me or did anything to me. We’ve done several movies together. I think everyone needs to stop. I think it’s wrong. So, stand up,”

