Thu August 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?

Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?
What Naya Pakistan means

What Naya Pakistan means
The age of savagery

The age of savagery
The Kashmir flashpoint

The Kashmir flashpoint
Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir
Azad Kashmir PM, Achakzai barred from meeting Nawaz at Adiala Jail

Azad Kashmir PM, Achakzai barred from meeting Nawaz at Adiala Jail
Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity
Imran Khan declared winner from Lahore NA-131

Imran Khan declared winner from Lahore NA-131
'Worry for India?': Russia to train Pakistani troops

'Worry for India?': Russia to train Pakistani troops
Here’s why Canada finding itself isolated in dispute with Saudi

Here’s why Canada finding itself isolated in dispute with Saudi
'PTI numbers exceed 180 in National Assembly'

'PTI numbers exceed 180 in National Assembly'

A ‘home nurtured’ officer heading IB, on temporary basis

A ‘home nurtured’ officer heading IB, on temporary basis

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Madiha Shah accused of abducting,drugging, having 'relations' with 22 years old man

LAHORE:  A 22 years old man, who had been missing since the past eight days was found on Thursday at actor Madiha Shah’s residence in Lahore,  police said.

Family of Ahmed had approached police and registered case at Lahore's Factory Area Police Station eight days ago, according to Geo News.

Ahmed’s brother said information provided by Ahmed's friends led  them to  the actress residence from where the police recovered him.

The family accused the actor  of drugging  Ahmed and having "relationship" with him since the past one year and a half.

Ahmed, however, dismissed the allegations against the actor saying “I had gone to Madiha Shah’s house to work. My family’s accusations are untruthful.”

The actor also termed the allegation of Ahmed’s abduction as entirely ‘baseless’ claiming that he had been employed as her driver since the past 10 months.

“Ahmed had quit working for me some time ago and had started driving a taxi, after which his family had snatched the vehicle away from him and had started mistreating him,” stated Shah.

She went on to add that he had refused to return home claiming that his family would attack him while stating that he himself has informed the police that he was not abducted.

Moreover, she alleged that his family has been blackmailing her to get money.

“I will take action against those placing accusations,” stated Shah.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Reham Khan sparks curiosity with encrypted message

Reham Khan sparks curiosity with encrypted message

Imran Khan declared winner from Lahore NA-131

Imran Khan declared winner from Lahore NA-131
Caretaker prime minister moves summary for NA session on August 13

Caretaker prime minister moves summary for NA session on August 13
ECP accepts apologies from Imran, Khattak, Fazl, Sadiq over use of foul language

ECP accepts apologies from Imran, Khattak, Fazl, Sadiq over use of foul language

Load More load more

Spotlight

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas
Priyanka Chopra expresses desire to step into a male role

Priyanka Chopra expresses desire to step into a male role

ICC allows Afghanistan to hold cricket league in UAE

ICC allows Afghanistan to hold cricket league in UAE

Photos & Videos

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening