Thu August 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?

Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?
What Naya Pakistan means

What Naya Pakistan means
The age of savagery

The age of savagery
The Kashmir flashpoint

The Kashmir flashpoint
Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir
Azad Kashmir PM, Achakzai barred from meeting Nawaz at Adiala Jail

Azad Kashmir PM, Achakzai barred from meeting Nawaz at Adiala Jail
Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity
Imran Khan declared winner from Lahore NA-131

Imran Khan declared winner from Lahore NA-131
'Worry for India?': Russia to train Pakistani troops

'Worry for India?': Russia to train Pakistani troops
Here’s why Canada finding itself isolated in dispute with Saudi

Here’s why Canada finding itself isolated in dispute with Saudi
'PTI numbers exceed 180 in National Assembly'

'PTI numbers exceed 180 in National Assembly'

A ‘home nurtured’ officer heading IB, on temporary basis

A ‘home nurtured’ officer heading IB, on temporary basis

World

Web Desk
August 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas

Pakistani actress Armeena Khan has called out former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson over his offensive remarks against women who wear burqa.

Taking jibe at burqa, Johnson on Sunday mocked women who wear the full-body veil "look like letter boxes" and compared them to "bank robbers". He added that the garment was "absolutely ridiculous" in a newspaper column.

However, the Pakistani-Canadian actress Armeena, took to Twitter to voice among many others denouncing Johnson for the offensive remarks on burqa and sought an apology over the matter.

“Yet another privileged middle-aged bloke telling women what they can and can’t wear. If a woman wants to wear a burqa it’s her right Mr. #BorisJohnson it is her RIGHT to choose which goes hand in hand with British values,” she said.

“If a woman wants to wear a short dress, it is her right and freedom to do so. If a woman wants to wear a burqa it is her right to do so. I will defend the basic principle which is the right to choose.”

Among criticisms from Muslim groups, Johnson has also received words from fellow politicians including former Attorney General Dominic Grieve, Theresa May, Brandon Lewis and Ruth Davidson.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Models protest ban by donning burqas at Copenhagen Fashion Week

Models protest ban by donning burqas at Copenhagen Fashion Week

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

Did BBC succumb to Israeli pressure to change airstrike headline?

Did BBC succumb to Israeli pressure to change airstrike headline?

Here’s why Canada finding itself isolated in dispute with Saudi

Here’s why Canada finding itself isolated in dispute with Saudi
Load More load more

Spotlight

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas
Priyanka Chopra expresses desire to step into a male role

Priyanka Chopra expresses desire to step into a male role

ICC allows Afghanistan to hold cricket league in UAE

ICC allows Afghanistan to hold cricket league in UAE

Photos & Videos

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening