Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas

Pakistani actress Armeena Khan has called out former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson over his offensive remarks against women who wear burqa.

Taking jibe at burqa, Johnson on Sunday mocked women who wear the full-body veil "look like letter boxes" and compared them to "bank robbers". He added that the garment was "absolutely ridiculous" in a newspaper column.

However, the Pakistani-Canadian actress Armeena, took to Twitter to voice among many others denouncing Johnson for the offensive remarks on burqa and sought an apology over the matter.

“Yet another privileged middle-aged bloke telling women what they can and can’t wear. If a woman wants to wear a burqa it’s her right Mr. #BorisJohnson it is her RIGHT to choose which goes hand in hand with British values,” she said.

“If a woman wants to wear a short dress, it is her right and freedom to do so. If a woman wants to wear a burqa it is her right to do so. I will defend the basic principle which is the right to choose.”

Among criticisms from Muslim groups, Johnson has also received words from fellow politicians including former Attorney General Dominic Grieve, Theresa May, Brandon Lewis and Ruth Davidson.