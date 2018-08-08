Wed August 08, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
August 8, 2018

PCB holds star-studded annual awards ceremony today

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) looks set to hold its annual awards ceremony in Karachi this evening. 

Among other national cricketers, PCB chairman Najeeb Sethi  will be attending the event.

Taking to Twitter, Shoaib Malik expressed lamentation as he will not be  able to  attend the award show, adding how such  events of appreciations are mandatory for hardworking cricketers who put their day-in day-out.

The star-studded event will be reportedly be missing out on Muhammad Hafeez, Muhammad Amir and former captain Azhar Ali, however, there was update from fast bowler Hasan Ali as he anticipated about tonight’s awards show by tweeting a group photo after the team landed to Karachi.

The sports studded night will be co-hosted by Pakistan Super League’s management head Imran Ahmed Khan.

The categories of Best Batsman, Best Emerging Player, Best Bowler, Best Wicket Keeper, Best Coach, Best T20 Player, Best Umpire, Best Referee and many others are included in the awards.

