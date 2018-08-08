Wed August 08, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 8, 2018

Imran Khan and his pet dogs

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s dogs are focus of interest and being discussed at world level after his party achieved majority in general elections 2018.

The popularity of Imran Khan’s dogs namely Sheru, Motu, Pidu and others could be imagined that online encyclopedia, Wikipedia has created its page for the pets of prime minister in-waiting.

Wikipedia has also confirmed creating page for Khan’s dogs. “Imran’s dogs has been focus of interest for alongtime. This is the reason Wikipedia created a separate page for them.”

According to Wikipedia, Imran Khan had a total of five pet dogs. The Wikipedia page provides brief information about Sheru, Sherni, Motu, Pidu and Maximus.

Wikipedia page for Imran Khan’s pet quoted the Financial Times, saying that a typical day in Khan's routine begins with breakfast, "walking the dogs and gathering his thoughts", followed by morning exercise.

The dogs also accompany him during one of his favourite pastimes, hunting partridges.

The presence of Khan's dogs has been noted even during official meetings inside his house, according to the Wikipedia page.

According to Wikipedia information, Sheru was gifted to Imran Khan by former president Pervez Musharraf in 2011. Khan used to call it ‘tiger’.

Motu is an offspring of Sheru and Khan’s late Sherni.

The Wikipedia page also provides information about other dogs. 

