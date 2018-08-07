Pak contingent of 113 members to bear own expenses for Asian Games

ISLAMABAD: A 113-member Pakistani contingent will be bearing their own expenses to participate in the Asian Games to be held in Indonesia from August 18 to September 2.

Talking to APP, a Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) official said games of football, bridge, fencing, gymnastic, paragliding, pancake silat, sepak takraw, soft tennis, sport climbing and equestrian are among the games in which 113 members of the contingent are taking part.

“A total of 245-member contingent is being sponsored by PSB for Asian Games while the other 113-member contingent will be sponsored by their respective federations,” he said.

Responding to a question, he said these federations will bear their own expenses as they are not affiliated with the board.

“However the judokas Shah Hussain Shah and Qaiser Khan will be sponsored by the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) for the Asian Games,” he said.